Osmani urges parties to compromise over PPO law

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani urged Tuesday political parties to abandon partisan interests regarding the Law on the Public Prosecutor's Office, reach compromise and send a message of cooperation in the fight against high-level corruption.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 21 January 2020 14:19
