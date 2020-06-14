Osmani urges for consensus on elections at onset of July

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – We need the elections now more than we needed them in December last year, when we reached consensus on having early elections, said Bujar Osmani, Deputy PM for European Affairs and member of the Democratic Union of Integration (DUI).

But at the same time, the elections only make sense if citizens really have a choice in electing those who will represent the voice of the people in the Parliament, Osmani told a DUI press conference on Sunday.

“Democracy doesn’t recognize a political competition in which you’re competing with yourselves only. Without the participation of the relevant political stakeholders, the elections in this situation would only represent a new political crisis which, as a rule in our country, is turning into and institutional crisis to then become a threat of a possible security crisis. It would be terribly irresponsible to allow it,” Osmani said.

Osmani underlined that this day should be used, leaving party and political tactics aside, to reach consensus on elections at the beginning of July.

“I believe differences between political parties are small and it is a question of days. We cannot allow our country to be pushed into a deep political crisis due to a matter of two or three days sooner or later,” Osmani said.

He added that the end of the state of emergency doesn’t mean that the threat of the epidemic has ended and the need to deal with its effects more efficiently.

On the contrary, he noted, a stable and responsible government is needed, and a political majority that would fully take on responsibility for all challenges ahead of us.

“North Macedonia is not only faced with the challenge of coping with the pandemic, but also the challenge of the long-awaited start of negotiations somewhere by the year’s end. At the moment, this is the greatest and most important strategic priority for the country in terms of which we have already achieved consensus. There’s nothing clever about endangering the most important project for the people because of political immaturity, trickery and tactics, putting party interest before strategic ones,” Osmani said.

“I’d like to warn about the consequences of this political frivolity because there’s still an opportunity and a way to prevent new political instability at a time when stability is precisely our greatest weapon. I expect all political stakeholders today to present their positions and proposals on how to end this situation,” he added.

Osmani urged all political party leaders to hold off election tactics and give priority to the gravity of the situation we’re in.