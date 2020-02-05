0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Osmani: Today’s one of most fulfilling moments after October outcome

Today's a very important day for us, one of the most positive moments after the October outcome in Brussels when the EU's failure to reach consensus on continuing the process created disappointment, uncertainty and damaged the Union's credibility in the Western Balkans, as well as mutual trust, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told a press conference on Wednesday. 

5 February 2020

