Osmani: Start of accession negotiations in 2020 to put European integration in spotlight

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – The content of the negotiating framework and the European Commission Progress Report, and the EU-North Macedonia cooperation in managing the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences were in the focus of discussions during a video-call of Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani with EC Director-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Christian Danielsson.

“It is a great success for the Union and North Macedonia to ensure consensus for the start of accession negotiations during the peak of the coronavirus crisis. On behalf of the Government, let me extend my gratitude to the Directorate and you personally for the persistence and personal engagement in this regard,” said Deputy PM Osmani.

He voiced satisfaction from the cooperation with the Union in the pandemic management efforts and North Macedonia’s involvement in all Union activities and policies in this regard.

“We expect the Commission to produce the negotiating framework at the onset of June, which together with the Report, will represent an objective picture of the state of play in the country, as well as the country’s needs for achievement of essential progress towards EU membership,” added Osmani.

The Deputy PM noted that North Macedonia’s ambition is to hold the first intergovernmental conference and launch the bilateral screening this year, so that the country is fully committed to the Union negotiations, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.