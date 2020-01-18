0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani sees encouraging signals related to new enlargement methodology

We have not yet seen the new methodology for accession negotiations with the EU that should be adopted, but according to European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, it seems to be encouraging, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 18 January 2020 11:59

