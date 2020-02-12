0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani says he expects France to reaffirm EU integration support at Paris meetings

On the eve of his working visit to France, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani on Wednesday in a video address in French says the message should reach all the French citizens and French people living around the world.

Bisera Altiparmakova 12 February 2020 18:30
