Osmani: Relaxation of restrictions not ad hoc decisions but strategy

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – Today’s decisions on relaxation of the restrictions are not ad hoc decisions but part of the Government’s long-term strategy to provide security for citizens in conditions of unrestricted movement, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, who is also coordinator of the COVID-19 crisis HQs, on Tuesday.

Deputy PM Osmani thanked citizens for the high degree of discipline, awareness and self-sacrifice over the past weeks of imposed restrictions

“There have been certain shortcomings, violations and criticism during this entire period, but I have to say that no citizen or country could prepare for such restrictions because the threat was unknown until now. It was not easy for the Government and the citizens, who were forced to change their habits, leave their job posts, care for the education of their children and restrict their movement. However, despite the minor deficiencies, we have managed to maintain control and predictability,” said Osmani.

He highlighted Debar and Kumanovo as regions where the situation was put under control in a timely fashion.

“We are convinced that the trend we have managed on a local level is now taking place nationally, so even the present pockets and increase in numbers is controlled and within the predictable scenario for the pandemic spread. However, it is the Government’s duty to ensure free movement and return to the new normalcy,” added Osmani.