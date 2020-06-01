Osmani: Number of new COVID-19 cases alarming, citizens to respect preventive measures

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani posted Monday on Facebook that the number of new COVID-19 cases is alarming and called on citizens to abide by coronavirus preventive measures.

“The chances of testing positive or being in contact with someone who is infected have greatly increased in the past few days. I call on citizens to act with caution. It doesn’t take much to protect yourself: wear face masks – they reduce virus transmission by 79%. Don’t be the reason someone dies,” read Osmani’s post.