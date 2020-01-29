0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani: Not opening EU accession negotiations in March to have huge impact on April elections

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani has reiterated in an Agence Europe interview the importance of opening EU accession negotiations in March.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 29 January 2020 11:41
