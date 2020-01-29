Osmani: Not opening EU accession negotiations in March to have huge impact on April elections

Поврзани вести
Rule of law, education, health most important for citizens: survey
29 January 2020 12:53
North Macedonia makes final preparations for NATO membership
29 January 2020 12:42
Macedonian national arrested in Serbia over heroin trafficking
29 January 2020 11:59
FM Dimitrov visits Berlin, to meet EU Commissioner Vаrhelyi
29 January 2020 11:19
Shekerinska expects 2/3 majority for defense law
29 January 2020 10:56
Public debate on PPO law resumes
29 January 2020 9:33
Провери го и оваClose
-
FinMin Angelovska signs OECD Multilateral Convention against tax evasion29 January 2020 12:17
-
EP’s Sassoli: ‘Let’s give new political momentum to the enlargement process’29 January 2020 10:13
-
MIA FLASH29 January 2020 10:10