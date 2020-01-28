0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Osmani: Not adopting PPO law gives EU members reason to oppose enlargement

There are signs that North Macedonia could open EU accession talks by May, but adopting the public prosecution law remains a priority, as it will silence members who oppose EU enlargement, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Tuesday in Brussels. 

Photo of Тања Милевска, Брисел Тања Милевска, Брисел 28 January 2020 17:26
