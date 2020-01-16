0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani: Norway’s support key for European integration

The Kingdom of Norway has always supported North Macedonia's efforts to accomplish EU accession-related priorities and strategic goals, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told newly appointed Norwegian Ambassador Jørn Eugene Gjelstad on Thursday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 16 January 2020 11:39
