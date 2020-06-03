Osmani: No alternative to July 5 elections

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani has said there is no other alternative to elections on July 5, considering both the legal and logical deadlines.

“We have said there is no alternative to July 5 elections, considering the deadlines that are both legal and logical. I expect we will reach an agreement so that institutions are back on track. However, we should see if this is worth even one new case. We will monitor the trends in the coming two weeks,” Deputy PM Osmani told Telma TV.

He says the latest 14-day state of emergency has eased the pressure on the Government regarding deadlines, giving it room to focus more on the health situation, while discussions with political parties to continue in the meantime.

“I do not expect citizens to understand, but we as ministers need a functional parliament and a political government as soon as possible. We are in a difficult situation imposed by the absence of a parliament, which dissolved on February 12, when no one even knew there would be an outbreak in the country,” says Osmani.