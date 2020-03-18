0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsVideo statement

Osmani: NATO accession closes important chapter, hopes focused on opening EU talks

NATO accession closes an important chapter in the development of North Macedonia and marks the beginning of a period of personal growth, strengthened security, and certain stability. NATO membership symbolizes belonging and sharing Western civilization values of freedom, democracy, justice, and solidarity, which guarantee safe, stable, and prosperous future. Congratulations on joining NATO, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said at a joint press conference with PM Oliver Spasovski, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska, and FM Nikola Dimitrov. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 18 March 2020 15:56
