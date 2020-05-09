Osmani: IRC to implement set of measures after mosques open

Tetovo, 9 May 2020 (MIA) – Chief coordinator of local self-government crisis management bodies against COVID-19, Bujar Osmani, said talks were held with heads of the Islamic Religious Community (IRC) over implementing measures to protect faithful following a decision to open mosques on May 12.

“They have made the decision based on the number of new cases that show a decline and the fact that some countries in the region and the world are deciding to open religious buildings,” Osmani said during a visit to Tetovo on Saturday.

“Yesterday, we talked about preparing a set of measures that need to be implemented,” he continued. “They are ready to comply with all measures in terms of keeping distance and personal protection when performing religious practices.”

In response to a reporter’s question on whether government could reach a decision to ban the use of religious buildings, as in the case of hospitality and tourism, Osmani said the Constitution didn’t allow it.

“We have a general decision that bans gathering and grouping, a decree with legal force, but we do not have the constitutional right to interfere in the decisions of religious communities,” Osmani noted.