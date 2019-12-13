Osmani – Holthoff-Pförtner: European integration remains our highest priority

Skopje, 13 December 2019 (MIA) – EU and NATO integration remains our strategic commitment; we continue implementing reforms, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told Stephan Holthoff-Pförtner, Minister for European Affairs of German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The two European affairs ministers met on Friday to discuss issues related to the country’s European integration, as well as bilateral cooperation, assistance, and trade exchange, the Secretariat for European Affairs wrote in a press release.

“The excellent bilateral relations between our countries are evident on many levels,” the Secretariat cites Osmani as saying, “although [Germany] showed its strongest support most recently regarding our European integration, and especially through its loud support during the October summit.”

“So I can freely say that we see Germany as a partner throughout our entire European integration process,” Osmani told Holthoff-Pförtner.

During the meeting, Osmani highlighted North Macedonia’s continuous work on adopting and implementing European rules and standards to bring our country closer to the EU and, finally, begin negotiations for our full membership to the Union.

Osmani also acknowledged Germany’s efforts to support North Macedonia through the Berlin Process, which has proven to be an essential platform for regional cooperation between Western Balkan countries, he said.

No less important, Osmani added, was Germany’s financial and technical assistance to North Macedonia’s government agencies in implementing regional projects.

Opportunities for further initiatives to strengthen relations between North Macedonia and Germany were also considered, according to the Secretariat. mr/