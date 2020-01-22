0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani: France’s stance softens, Skopje expected to adopt PPO law

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Wednesday he would soon visit Paris in order to listen to France's fresh stance on the start of the EU accession negotiations and present the country's progress in implementation of reforms, while adding that the Union expects the adoption of the Law on the Public Prosecutor's Office prior to the Parliament's dissolution.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 22 January 2020 16:30
