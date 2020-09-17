Osmani: First intergovernmental conference is already agreed

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – The intergovernmental conference that marks the start of the European Union accession negotiations is set for December. A consensus over this issue was reached back in March, with Bulgaria also providing its support, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Thursday.

FM Osmani was quizzed about his expectations after Bulgaria released the explanatory memorandum to EU members in light of the decision for the start of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations, in which it denies the contemporary Macedonian language and identity.

“The intergovernmental conference is not a separate decision from the one adopted in March, I interpret it more as operationalization of the Council decision. The decision was adopted by consensus, including Bulgaria, which has provided its unilateral remarks. We should not impose a negative dynamics and pressure. Now is the time to establish intensive communication at a political level but also within the joint commission on historical issues,” Osmani told a press conference alongside Albanian counterpart Gent Cakaj, who is paying an official visit to Skopje.

He said the Friendship Treaty is based on good will and mutual respect, and the commission is established in order to find common aspects.

Regarding revolutionary Goce Delchev, he said the best way to honor him was to build highway Skopje-Sofia that would be named after him.

“I truly believe that politics and politicians can only interfere in the attempt of historians and academia to shed light on these issues that burden both countries,” said Osmani.

FM Cakaj said closure of all open issues lead to enhancement of regional security, adding that Albania and North Macedonia have had excellent cooperation on the common EU integration path.

“Albania supports the EU accession of all countries in the Western Balkans,” noted Cakaj.