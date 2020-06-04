Osmani: Fake news plays huge part in violation of measures

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – Violation of the anti-coronavirus precautionary measures is not the biggest problem the country is facing, it is the fake news that has overshadowed the empirical facts of the institutions, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Thursday.

“Now’s the right time the government to take radical and drastic actions against the sources of this kind of fake news and conspiracy theories,” he stressed.

Answering a journalist question, Osmani said the violation of measures was not the reason, but the result of the citizens not believing that the virus exited and posed a threat to public health. According to him, fake news had played a role.

“Thirty-three per cent of the patients are hospitalized too late, 8-9 days after taking drugs at home only because someone has spread fake news that patients are being killed at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. Today, we have people who refuse to be tested because they don’t believe such a virus exists,” Deputy PM Osmani said after a handover of EU donation to North Macedonia as part of its COVID-19 response efforts.

According to him, the government has to take actions against fake news and the people from all walks of life have to be educated to reject all harmful conspiracy theories.

“What makes us different from the other countries in terms of a resurgence is the fact that fake news has found a way to take advantage of the people’s fragility because we’ve already been in this situation for too long,” Osmani stated.

“Now is the right time to launch an uncompromising fight against fake news,” the Deputy PM reiterated.