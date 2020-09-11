Osmani: Expert commissions with Greece and Bulgaria to resume work very soon

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Friday with Macedonian members of three bilateral commissions – the Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts for historical, archaeological and educational issues with Greece, the International Group of Experts on issues deriving from commercial names, trademarks and brand names with Greece, and the Joint Multidisciplinary Committee on historical and educational issues with Bulgaria.

“The work of the commissions has slowed down from objective reasons – the pandemic challenges and the recent parliamentary elections. Considering the importance of these topics and our commitment to the enhancement of goodneighborly relations, and in accordance with the Prespa Agreement and the Friendship Treaty, we expect these commissions to restart their activities, thus contributing to the strengthening of mutual trust,” said FM Osmani.

He added that preparations are being undertaken for the commissions to resume with their work, and these activities will be coordinated with neighbors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.