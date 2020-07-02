Osmani expects final negotiating framework to be adopted by October

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – The European Commission has completed the draft negotiating framework for North Macedonia, and presented it to the Council of the European Union. This is just a draft-document and I expect the final-document to be adopted by October. It is good that this process is happening during the German EU presidency, which strongly supports our European path, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said at Thursday’s news conference.

Osmani said that this is a draft-document whereas all EU member states should present their national positions and afterwards it should be adopted by consensus.

“This will give the EU a final position on the content of the negotiating framework and then an inter-governmental conference is expected to be scheduled, which will mark the formal start of the accession negotiations” Osmani said.

Osmani explained that with the new mechanisms of the negotiation process, the speed and progress will depend on ourselves, but also that the EC will have the mechanism to recognize and reduce access to EU funds if process comes to standstill.

The Copenhagen criteria are expected to be incorporated as condition for progress, as well as regional cooperation and good neighbourly relations. The draft negotiating framework directly outlines bilateral agreements with Greece and Bulgaria, for which visible results are expected in their implementation,” Osmani said.

According to the new enlargement methodology, Osmani pointed out the three clauses as especially important – the suspension clause, the imbalance clause and the reversibility clause.

“With these new instruments during the EU negotiations, it is possible, if it is concluded that the country is not progressing in the negotiations at a satisfactory pace, stagnates or lags behind to stop the negotiation process, to bring it back by returning some already implemented benchmarks and even open already closed chapters or clusters. Precisely these so-called sanction instruments or clauses, the European Commission will be able to activate them at its own discretion or at the request of a member state. The Council may reject it only by a qualified majority, which means that at least two-thirds of the countries should oppose the activation of this sanctioning mechanism in order not to accept the proposal of the European Commission or a member state,” Osmani explained.

In the cluster of fundamentals, besides key chapters 23 and 24, also includes economic criteria, public procurement, the functionality of democratic institutions and public administration reform, to open first and close last, Osmani said.

“If no adequate progress is made in the first cluster of fundamentals, it will not be possible to advance in other clusters and other chapters. In accordance with the progress and fulfillment of the membership criteria, rewards or sanctions are imposed in the form of increase or decrease to the access of the funds, but also to the EU policies,” Osmani noted.

In the end, Osmani once again congratulated the historic success.

“It is clear that despite coronavirus challenges, the EU has not frozen the enlargement process. Congratulations to Olivér Várhelyi and Ursula von der Leyen, but also to the Croatian EU presidency. We are in the middle of a political campaign and I hope that after July 15 we will have a stable government committed to the European path,” Osmani said.

Asked if the agreement with Bulgaria is in a separate chapter, Osmani said that it is not in a separate chapter in this draft-document, but is placed together with the Copenhagen criteria and the obligations of the Stabilization and Association Agreement, which will be the basic preconditions for defining the entire negotiation process.

“We are content with the commission’s neutrality regarding various positions, including the issue of agreements with neighbours. Absolutely, we did not expect that the agreements with the neighbours would not be here, because we are aware that we have signed an agreement and undertaken obligations, which were a condition for us to start negotiations and will be a condition for us in the process of progress in negotiations,” Osmani stated.

