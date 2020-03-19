Osmani: EU reaches consensus to launch accession talks

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – EU has reached a consensus to launch accession talks with North Macedonia, which is unconditional, and that the first intergovernmental conference to be called immediately after a negotiating framework is adopted, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told Thursday’s news conference.

Osmani said that the decision is expected to be confirmed today, and afterwards the General Affairs Council is expected to adopt at its next meeting on March 24, and supported by the European Council at videoconference summit meeting on March 26.

“This is exceptionally good news, not only because it is a consensus reached by all 27 EU member states on all the differences that have existed in the past 15 years and is truly a historic moment for the state. However, today and in the coming days it should be formally confirmed,” Osmani said.

The positive news from Brussels, as Osmani said, comes after Permanent Representatives of the EU members states held meeting and discussed about enlargement.