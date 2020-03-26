Osmani: EU, international donor support to help provide 55 ventilators

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – The EU support and international donors’ assistance will be used to provide 55 ventilators and other items for the Skopje Infectious Diseases Clinic, as well as direct budget support in line with the country’s needs for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told a press conference on Thursday.

As National Coordinator of Foreign Assistance, he said, the Secretariat for European Affairs has set up a working group of representatives of the institutions as a central body to decide on priorities and needs in communication with international donors.

Initially, Osmani added, a list has been drawn up of 89 items for the needs of the Skopje Infectious Diseases Clinic given expectations that the number of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia would rise as high as 2,000.

Three additional lists have been compiled for five institutions, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Crisis Management Center and the Protection and Rescue Directorate, Osmani noted.

In addition, he said, the UN agencies, the EU Delegation and representatives of the National Coordination Body have established a special coordination body focused on institutions’ needs as well as donors’ possibilities to provide for these needs.

“So far, 25 ventilators have been provided through funds from the Embassy of Norway, through the UN Agency, which are currently in a depot in Turkey while a solution is found for their transport,” Osmani said.

He added that 30 more ventilators have been provided from China through EU funds – using the initial EUR 4 million from the EU Delegation. They will be purchased through the UNDP and their transport to Skopje is being arranged.

Osmani pointed out that China has positively responded to North Macedonia’s request for ventilators, but couldn’t give the exact quantity to be received as a number of other countries were currently making the same request.

In addition, he said, the Chinese Embassy has directed funds to the purchase of equipment for fighting the pandemic.

The Deputy PM mentioned that EU Commissioner Várhelyi has informed about EU support to North Macedonia in the fight against coronavirus between EUR 65 million and EUR 70 million (EUR 4 million for procurement of ventilators from China, EUR 50 million initially planned to be allocated for infrastructure and environment, to be redirected to help social and economic recovery in the aftermath of the crisis, EUR 9 million as support to small and medium-sized companies and EUR 3 million for direct budget support.)