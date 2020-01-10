0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani: Elections will reaffirm country’s democratic, political maturity

The government will focus in upcoming months on staging fair, free and competitive elections, set to reaffirm the country's democratic capacity, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told French Ambassador Christian Thimonier during a meeting on Friday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 10 January 2020 10:57
Back to top button
Close
Close