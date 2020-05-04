Osmani-Edtstadler: Austria reaffirms strong support for North Macedonia’s EU integration

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – Austria sees North Macedonia and the Western Balkan countries as part of the EU family and will continue to support its EU integration, Austria’s Minister of European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler said Monday, during an online meeting with Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani.

Osmani, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release, thanked Edtstadler both for the support regarding the decision to start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia during a global pandemic, as well as for support in the fight against COVID-19. He underlined that joint action is needed to overcome the crisis.

Minister Edtstadler, the press release added, mentioned during the online meeting the new EU support package, set to be presented at the upcoming Zagreb Summit.

Meeting participants also discussed their expectations regarding the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which will take place May 6, as well as the negotiating framework and the progress report, set to be published by the European Commission at the beginning of June.

Deputy PM Osmani underlined the importance of the negotiating framework and added that the positions of member states and North Macedonia should align to ensure that the negotiations process is uninterrupted.

“In the upcoming period we should continue to lobby for a negotiating framework that will benefit all, as once it is adopted, we won’t be able to change the rules,” Osmani said.

Meeting participants, the press release read, agreed that the upcoming EU-Western Balkans Summit is a great opportunity for regional and EU leaders to improve cooperation and discuss key political and economic challenges they are facing.