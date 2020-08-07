Osmani: DUI starts talks with SDSM, not to exclude other parties

Skopje, 6 August 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs and DUI spokesperson Bujar Osmani says the party will negotiate government formation with all political parties, but it has first started talks with its current coalition partner SDSM.

“These days there’s so much unverified information coming from everywhere that we can’t manage to respond to all. We’re asking the public to be patient and receive all information from the parties that are taking part in the formation of the majority. Such information will be timely and official,” Osmani told Sitel TV.

“DUI is making serious efforts these days to have the institutions formed as soon as possible. Citizens need a government and institutions as soon as possible to respond to all challenges. I’m optimistic that we’ll reach a solution soon,” he added.

Osmani noted the party has first started talks with current coalition partner, but not excluding option to hold talks with all political parties.

“We believe it’s healthy to hold talks with everyone, to see the position of all political parties and reach a sustainable solution to form institutions as soon as possible. Ali Ahmeti leads this process and doesn’t exclude talks with all political parties,” Osmani said.

According to him, information that Lazar Elenovski would be next prime minister is absolutely incorrect.

“We had our candidate for prime minister at the elections and such speculation are intended to harm DUI and harm the process. Citizens will be informed the moment there’s something more specific. I believe there’s one optimal solution that will be in the interest of the people and in the interest of the country,” Osmani said.

In addition, Osmani briefed TV 21 on meeting between DUI leader Ali Ahmeti and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, saying it was a constructive one. He didn’t give details of the meeting, as according to him it wouldn’t be right to reveal all positions at this point.