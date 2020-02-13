0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

North Macedonia strongly committed to pursuing reforms, pledge Osmani and Dimitrov in Paris

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Thursday in Paris with Amélie de Montchalin, Secretary of State for European Affairs, and discussed North Macedonia’s European integration in the context of the recent release of the new enlargement methodology by the European Commission.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 13 February 2020 16:18
