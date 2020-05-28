Osmani: Differences not insurmountable, 5 July possible compromise on elections

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – Differences among political parties, including the most extreme positions on the date for the elections, do not exceed 10-15 days. Therefore, differences are not insurmountable and if parties continue to communicate in the coming days, I believe we could meet somewhere around July 5, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani on Thursday.

DUI’s position is that no process should endanger the health state, an aspect that all political parties agree on, while consensus is needed because of the importance of inclusiveness in the elections.

“We will continue to make efforts these days, because it is not worth putting the country into a political crisis because of differences involving 10-15 days. I expect everyone to act responsibly and find common ground in the sense of confirming a date for the elections,” Osmani told reporters.

According to him, the least the country needs in time of pandemic is extreme polarization among political parties, thus bringing the country into a political crisis.

Regarding the state of emergency, the Deputy PM said as assessment would be made on Friday, followed by a proposal presented to President Stevo Pendarovski.

“We will have a session of the Crisis HQ tomorrow, we will analyse the trends and together with the Commission for Infectious Diseases come out with a proposal,” added Osmani.