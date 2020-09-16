Osmani-Dendias: North Macedonia ahead of significant stage in EU integration process

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias agreed Wednesday in Athens that North Macedonia is ahead of a significant stage in the European Union integration path, which is set to advance with the intergovernmental conference and the formal start of the Union accession negotiations, with FM Dendias expressing full support to the process.

“I believe we are sending a positive message with my first meeting as foreign minister here in Athens, which reflects the exceptionally successful progress in bilateral relations. Management of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that cooperation among neighbors is absolutely necessary, representing an enormous benefit for the countries’ citizens. Let me assure you that goodneighborly relations are among the Government’s top priorities and we are seriously committed to the enhancement of bilateral relations with Greece, not only through the implementation of the assumed obligations but also through specific forms of cooperation, guided by the common vision for stable and prosperous region integrated in the EU,” noted Osmani.

FM Osmani highlighted the role of the expert commissions on bilateral relations, voicing belief that conditions will be ensured for their continued work despite the pandemic challenges, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.