Osmani: Decision to start EU accession negotiations a big victory

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Thursday the country has scored a big victory by getting a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations, something the country could not do for 15 years.

“Over the past 15 years we have had a problem of getting a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations. The decision is the political will of 27 member-states to give us the opportunity to enter the final stage of the EU path that ends with full-fledged membership. We achieved a big victory yesterday by getting a decision we could not secure for 15 years,” Deputy PM Osmani told a press conference.

The start of negotiations incorporates three stages: a decision, drafting a negotiating framework, and an intergovernmental conference as the formal start.

“According to my information prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the intergovernmental conference should have taken place sometime in June. Since the Council has now given a mandate to the Commission to draft a negotiating framework, it should be adopted, followed by an intergovernmental conference in Brussels. However, one cannot say when this session will take place due to the pandemic and the globe’s state of emergency,” added Osmani.