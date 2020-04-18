Osmani: Chinese donation of 5,000 COVID-19 tests set to arrive

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – A Chinese donation of over 5,000 COVID-19 tests and tens of thousand protective materials is set to arrive to North Macedonia on Saturday, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani during an online video session on Saturday.

Deputy PM Osmani, who is the national coordinator for foreign assistance, said the donation would be immediately distributed to health institutions once it arrives.

“On Tuesday there is another donor conference of non-EU countries and other donors, in order to see the options at disposal, because there is no market or supply chain in these circumstances,” said Osmani.

He said the Government responded right after the first COVID-19 cases were registered in the country.