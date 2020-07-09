Osmani calls on Constitutional Court to extend registration deadline for people in isolation to vote

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs and DUI spokesperson Bujar Osmani has called on the Constitutional Court to extend the registration deadline for people in isolation to vote.

Speaking to citizens in Skopje’s Chento, Osmani pointed out that safe elections and the right to vote of every citizen must be guaranteed.

According to him, protecting the right to safe elections and protecting the right to vote are two different but equally important duties.

“So far, not even a tenth of the people in quarantine have registered to vote. This is a failure from which we must draw conclusions,” Osmani said, adding that if low registration was a warning of low voter turnout in the elections, then the issue should be resolved.

In addition, he said the country must not allow people to be deprived of their fundamental democratic right to vote due to the coronavirus.

“I’m very glad to see that the Commission for Infectious Diseases is preparing the election protocols with utmost professionalism to ensure that every voter can go to the polls safely without any risk of infection,” Osmani noted.

He also called for personal responsibility among citizens, urging them to comply with protective measures.