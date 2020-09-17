Osmani-Cakaj: No open political issues, next is focus on concrete projects

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and his Albanian counterpart Gent Cakaj concluded at a meeting on Thursday there are no open political issues between North Macedonia and Albania, but the two countries need to focus on boosting economic cooperation and implementing concrete projects.

The two agreed on establishing a technical secretariat as an institutional guarantee for the implementation of all agreements between the two countries, as well as on having the development of concrete projects in the focus of the next talks.

“We agreed that mechanisms are needed to monitor agreements signed as part of the intergovernmental commission and the excellent relations with Albania, to turn them into specific projects in the interest of the people,” Osmani said after the meeting.

The Albanian Foreign Minister said the positive momentum between the two countries needs to be maintained, bringing the implementation of concrete projects into focus.

“There are no open issues, but this doesn’t mean there are no joint projects. We agreed to have the development of concrete projects in the focus of the next meeting, particularly the project on the construction of the Arbr road, the interconnection transmission line Bitola-Elbasan, and the preservation of the biodiversity of Lake Ohrid,” Cakaj pointed out.

He expressed warm approval for North Macedonia’s first Albanian Foreign Minister. According to him, this was not only to strengthen the Albanian factor in the country, but contribute on the country’s path towards the European Union.

Osmani and Cakaj underlined that the two countries are also focused on the decision of the European Council on accession to the EU.

In addition, talks tackled regional issues and challenges.