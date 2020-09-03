Osmani-Byrnes: North Macedonia committed to strengthening strategic partnership with U.S.

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met on Thursday with U.S. Ambassador U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes.

“Strengthening strategic partnership with the United States remains one of North Macedonia’s top priorities,” Osmani told Byrnes at the meeting, thanking her for the support the U.S. offered North Macedonia in accomplishing its Euroatlantic aspirations.

The Minister also stressed at the meeting success of recent fair and democratic election, adding that the government is set to resume implementation of reforms and achieving set goals.

“Joining NATO was a recognition for the country’s past efforts and has encouraged us to continue to transform society ahead of start of EU talks,” the FM said.

Byrnes congratulated Osmani on his new position and reaffirmed the United States’ strong support for implementation of reforms in North Macedonia.

She underlined at the meeting that strategic bilateral partnership has been further strengthened by North Macedonia’s accession to the NATO alliance.