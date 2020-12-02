0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Osmani-Buchkovski: Mutual efforts to reach a solution that unblocks European process

We intend to commit to the implementation of the Friendship Treaty by appointing a Special Representative and reach a solution through mutual efforts, thus unblocking the country's European process, in the spirit of the European values and full respect to our dignity, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and the new Special Representative for Bulgaria, Vlado Buchkovski on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 December 2020 17:05
