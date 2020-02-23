0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical PartiesPoliticsVideo

Osmani: April 12 elections unlike any other

The local branches of DUI party are to submit names of candidates for MPs by late Sunday, which will be subject to analysis and inter-party selection, Bujar Osmani, head of DUI’s election headquarters and Deputy PM for European Affairs, told news conference on Sunday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 23 February 2020 14:38
