0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Osmani and Dimitrov to meet Croatia’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov are paying Thursday a working visit to Croatia, which currently holds the six-month EU Presidency.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 6 February 2020 9:08
Back to top button
Close
Close