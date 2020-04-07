Osmani: 25 coronavirus patients in Struga region, death toll reaches four

Skopje, 6 March 2020 (MIA) – According to latest data, 25 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Struga and surrounding areas and four have passed away, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Monday during his visit to Struga in the capacity of coordinator for headquarters of local self-governments and the City of Skopje.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation to take into account local developments. Municipalities have been advised to establish local headquarters especially in rural areas. A healthcare professional and a police officer should be stationed at every village, so we can to monitor the situation at local level and base decisions on developments,” Osmani said.

He was accompanied during his visit by the Deputy Health Minister, the director of the Public Health Institute, and the president of the Infectious Diseases Committee.

Osmani underlined new measures adopted by the government on Monday, including a 16:00-05:00 curfew during the week and complete ban on movement over the weekend.

“This measure aims to stress the importance of social distancing, as experience and science show that this is the only thing we as a society can do right now. Citizens are disciplined and I’d like to thank all healthcare workers and police officers for all their efforts,” Osmani said.

Infectious Diseases Committee president Zharko Karadzoski underlined that the new curfew will apply on the territory of the whole country and that the committee discusses the coronavirus developments every morning. He added that an additional epidemiologist will arrive in Struga on Tuesday.

“The epidemiological staff in Tetovo will also be reinforced, we’re constantly monitoring the situation and if the need arises additional healthcare staff will be provided. An infectious diseases expert is set to review the situation at the Ohrid hospital and decide whether the Health Ministry should act on reported cases of irregularities in the admission of certain patients,” Karadzhovski said.

Regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases, he underlined that a coronavirus testing site will probably be established in Struga.

“We’re constantly monitoring the situation throughout the country. If the need arises, we’re prepared to act accordingly. For now, new rules apply as of Wednesday,” Karadzhovski said.