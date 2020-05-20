OSCE report on SPO cases: Efficiency, rapidity of criminal proceedings identified as main problem

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – The issue of efficiency and rapidity of the criminal proceedings is the main problem identified in the third and final report on the Special Public Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) cases, presented online by OSCE Mission to Skopje on Wednesday.

“The trials appear to be long primarily for two reasons: because there is an improper mechanism for the presentation of the evidence before the trial panel, and because of frequent delays and postponements of hearings. In most of the trials the presentation of material evidence came before the witnesses’ testimony. In addition, it appears that the prosecutors lack skills and/or the willingness to select and present to the panel only the evidence that is relevant to support the charges in the indictment,” reads the report.

Judges, it notes, appear to be too lenient and tolerate the parties’ requests related to submission of evidence. They do not always exercise thorough control over the admissibility of the evidence at trial, but tend to allow the introduction of all the evidence requested by the parties without an appraisal of its relevance.

The publication includes recommendations to judicial actors, the legislative and the executive branches, with the aim to tackle the issues identified in the report in order to improve the efficiency and fairness of judicial proceedings.

Key recommendations to various actors would be to ensure timely and broad disclosure of

evidence both inculpatory and exculpatory to the defence, regardless of its format; accurately select the evidence to introduce at trial, submitting to the court only the material which is necessary to support and prove the theory of the case, according to the report.

“Moreover, another recommendation is to improve prosecutors’ presentation skills at trial: clearly explaining the relevance of the evidence that they seek to introduce (i.e., its connection to the indictment), as well as the relationship among the different types of evidence introduced (i.e., interceptions, documents, witnesses). Other recommendation is addressed to the defence counsels, who should take up only cases for which they can ensure efficient and quality representation, in full respect of the European best practices on professional ethics,” reads the document.

Courts are generally encouraged to postpone hearings only to the benefit of defendants who are genuinely unable to attend. Also, judges are moved to make use of the trial management tools foreseen by the Law on Criminal Procedure and ensure that only relevant and pertinent evidence is presented during the trial sessions.

The report is thematically focused on the findings from trial monitoring from international fair trial standards perspective. It covers the period between 1 December 2018 and 15 January 2020.

Two interim reports were published in August 2018 and June 2019.

“The SPO was created in September 2015 to shed light on a wiretap scandal that led the country into a deep political crisis. Even though the cases are no longer prosecuted by the SPO, the Mission continues with its monitoring because we believe that the presence of observers in the courtroom enhances the transparency of the proceedings and helps build public trust in the criminal justice system,” said Clemens Koja, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, during the online presentation.

The president of the Criminal Court in Skopje, Judge Ivan Djolev added that the report, prepared by the OSCE Mission, is an extremely important roadmap showing where we should strive for as a judiciary.

“We highly value this analytical report, and the recommendations addressed to the Prosecution Office, the defence attorneys and the Court, but also to the legislature and executive authorities, which are of essential importance. The report praises the Criminal Court judges for properly handling the cases initiated by the SPO, but at the same time, we also accept criticism, which would help us improve performance in accordance with legal provisions and the Court’s competences,” Djolev stated.

The report is part of a project financed through extra-budgetary contributions provided by the United States Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and the Embassies of Canada and the Netherlands.