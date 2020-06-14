OSCE/ODIHR begins preparations to observe July 5 elections

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – Following an official invitation to observe the 5 July 2020 early parliamentary elections in the Republic of North Macedonia, and in accordance with its mandate, ODIHR is preparing to deploy a Special Election Assessment Mission (SEAM).

In this respect, ODIHR is currently seeking to recruit external consultants for the election process, including head of mission, deputy head of mission, political analyst, election analyst, voter registration analyst, legal analyst, media analyst, the organization said in a press release.

The international observers are expected to arrive in the country from June 19.