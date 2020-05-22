OSCE Mission to Skopje launches exceptional call for proposals from civil society organizations and charities

Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – The OSCE Mission to Skopje launched Friday an exceptional call for proposals from local civil society organizations, associations and charities. The aim of the call is to address the needs of the most vulnerable and underserved communities in the country in areas covered by the Mission’s mandate during the COVID-19 crisis.

This call is also intended to support organizations that face difficulties in maintaining their operations due to the pandemic. These are the organizations that work with youth, people at risk, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with long-term physical and mental health conditions; smaller communities, including Roma and Sinti; survivors of domestic violence, gender-based violence and trafficked persons, refugees and migrants. The support also covers activities in areas such human rights protection and advocacy. More information on the available funding can be found here https://www.osce.org/response-fund-skopje

“The current Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis it has created pose an unprecedented threat to security and social stability. Our new COVID-19 response fund provides an opportunity for civil society groups, associations, and charities to receive financial support of up to €15,000 to help them carry out their important work and sustain themselves in the face of the pandemic”, said Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje Clemens Koja.

“We are launching this initiative with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and look forward to receiving innovative proposals aiming to uphold fundamental rights, ensure access to basic services, and contribute to the fulfilment of the country’s OSCE commitments during the next three months,” Clemens Koja continued.

In welcoming the OSCE Mission’s initiative Nikola Dimitrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia noted: “We strongly support the OSCE Mission to Skopje’s COVID-19 response fund, which we believe will help local non-governmental organizations to continue to support those most in need and most vulnerable, and strengthen democratic values in our society”.

“As a former civil society activist myself and a think-tank member, I know how much the non-governmental sector has contributed to the democratic U-turn we have made in recent years. At a time when there is great need for the work of non-governmental organizations, while they are facing serious financial challenges due to the crisis, I believe that this is the solution that should be welcomed.