Orthodox nun Ana to hold lecture on Byzantine icons in Russian fresco painting

Skopje, 21 February 2020 (MIA) – The Ss. Cyril and Methodius University’s Russian Center will host a lecture on the “Psychology of the Byzantine Icon as seen in the Works of Russian Fresco Painters,” given by Orthodox nun Ana, a painter.

Nun Ana will elaborate on the features distinguishing Byzantine iconography from other works of art.

She will also survey the works of St. Andrei Rublev from the Russian school of painting and the Byzantine icons, colors, and symbols therein.

The lecture is set to begin at 7 pm at the Russian Center. mr/