Orthodox Christians in Balkans mark Easter amid pandemic

Sofia, 19 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Orthodox Christians in the Balkan region celebrated Easter on Sunday under the shadow of strict restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, although some churches were open to worshippers.

Approximately 4,000 churches across Bulgaria opened their doors for Easter services on Sunday. Worshippers were however required to wear face coverings and keep their distance from one another, and attendance was thin on the ground.

Both church and government had previously called on the faithful to mark the festival – the most important in the Christian calendar – by praying at home.

The Easter Sunday service and the traditional midnight resurrection mass were broadcast on TV and livestreamed on Facebook from the Aleksandar Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia.

Patriarch Neofit, the leader of the Bulgarian Orthodox church, prayed for salvation and recovery from Covid-19. Bulgaria has so far confirmed 884 coronavirus cases and 42 virus-related deaths.

Coronavirus restrictions prevented the Orthodox Holy Fire from being flown from Jerusalem to Sofia, as is traditional. Instead, candles were lit at midnight with the sacred fire from the previous year.

A state of emergency remains in place in Bulgaria until May 13. The capital Sofia is currently closed to all traffic.

In Serbia, Orthodox Christians celebrated at home after the government imposed an 84-hour curfew over the Easter weekend. Serbia has so far confirmed 5,994 coronavirus cases and 117 deaths.

Serbian Patriarch Irinej led a midnight service broadcast live on television from Belgrade’s Church of Saint Sava.

The Serbian Orthodox church has come under fire during the pandemic for encouraging the faithful to observe unhygienic rituals such as kissing icons or receiving communion from a spoon shared with others.

The timing of Orthodox Easter is taken from the Julian calendar, which differs from the Gregorian calendar. Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter this weekend, a week after Western churches.