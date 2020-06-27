Opposition leader Mickoski: Renewal starts on July 15

Kavadarci, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski urged party supporters at Friday’s election rally in Kavadarci to vote on July 15 in order VMRO-DPMNE to record its most convincing win ever.

He said the opposition had been working hard to win next month’s elections. “The people are with us and with our coalition. We will have a landslide victory.” Mickoski stressed.

Criticizing the political rivals, saying they had failed in meeting any promise, he accused them of mishandling the COVID-19 epidemic.

Presenting the VMRO-DPMNE election program, Mickoski said it was designed to include everyone. He pledged to improve living conditions, more employment, better infrastructure and education, incentives for businesses, etc.

“There has to be justice. Here’s what we are going to do after we have formed a government – in the first six months in office, all those proven to have committed crime and corruption will be brought to justice,” Mickoski vowed.

Speaking at the rally, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikolovski, who is also the first candidate on the list in the fourth electoral district, said they had managed to secure health safety protocols on election day.

He called on supporters to vote on July 15 in great numbers for “renewal to be launched after the elections.”