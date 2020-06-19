Operators say broadcasting of TV programmes to halt on Sunday

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – Macedonian operators said Friday they would temporarily halt the rebroadcasting of all TV programmes, except for the Macedonian Radio Television (MRT) as of Sunday (June 21), in protest of “the imposed unconstitutional obligations within the Law on Audio and Audiovisual Services.”

“We inform the public that we are forced to initiate temporary interruptions in the rebroadcasting of all TV programmes except for MRT as of Sunday, June 21. This is a result of the changes in the Law on Audio and Audiovisual Services, which impose unconstitutional obligations to operators. Our actions aim to raise the awareness on the seriousness of the issue among the broader public, especially our end-users, who will be affected the most by the existing law,” say the operators, which are part of the ICT Chamber within the Economic Chamber of Macedonia.

According to them, the law, which was changed in an expedited procedure and without any consultations, imposes an obligation to operators to vouch for the copyrights of the programmes they rebroadcast, which is already regulated by law. In addition, a decree was passed by the end of May, which imposed another obligation to operators to re-register the already registered foreign TV channels within 60 days.

Upon expiry of this deadline on August 8, all operators will have to turn off the foreign channels they rebroadcast.

“As before, we are open for cooperation and submitted a proposal for law changes. If endorsed, we can have an acceptable solution that will prevent the potential media and information blackout,” say the operators.

They add that all beneficiaries affected by the decision will be compensated by lowering the monthly fee.