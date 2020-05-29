Opening of kindergartens not to be rushed: health minister

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – The plan for the opening of kindergartens, drafted together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, will be maintained, said Health Minister Venko FIlipche on Friday.

“The kindergartens will open after the employees return to their jobs. The opening of kindergartens will not be rushed,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

He noted that parents of children up to the age of 10 will be exempted from work until kindergartens are opened.

“They have an absolutely legitimate right to be exempted from work because they have to take care of their children, and every violation should be sanctioned through the inspectorates,” added Filipche.