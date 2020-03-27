Opening accession talks with North Macedonia a much-needed signal: MEP

Strasbourg, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The decision to open accession negotiations is excellent news for the region and the EU, says Austrian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Andreas Schieder, Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation to the EU-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate North Macedonia and all its citizens on this much-awaited decision. This is excellent news for the region and for the whole European Union, and is a much-needed signal of unity and coordinated action in these difficult times,” says Schieder in a press release.

The MEP notes the European Commission and the Council have confirmed that North Macedonia meets all conditions to start accession negotiations.

“The country has delivered tangible and sustainable results in its reform efforts, including by finding agreement on the name issue and by enacting the necessary constitutional changes, as well as adopting the crucial Law on the Public Prosecutor’s office before the dissolution of the Parliament. We are very pleased, therefore, that no additional conditions have been set for the country ahead of the first intergovernmental conference,” says Schieder.

According to him, members of the European Parliament delegation to the EU-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee are keen to restart the inter-parliamentary dialogue as soon as the delegation of the Parliament of North Macedonia is constituted after the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“While it is regrettable that the elections need to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 emergency, we remain confident that, together, we will be able to face this global challenge. The EU is ready to support the Western Balkans with emergency aid for health care systems and contribute to the region’s socio-economic recovery,” says Schieder.

We will continue, he adds, to support North Macedonia on its way to becoming a full member of the European Union and look forward to our fruitful and constructive parliamentary dialogue.