Open Finance portal gives insight into transactions of units of local self-government, budget institutions

Skopje, 20 June 2020 (MIA) – The public from now on will have access to information on all transactions of units of local self-government and their budget institutions on the Open Finance portal. The second phase of the Open Finance portal, presented Saturday by Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, was upgraded thus increasing the performance of the system whereat transactions of units of the local self-government will be published.

The Open Finance portal http://www.open.finance.gov.mk provides the public with insight into data for on budget transactions of all users of the Budget of the Republic of North Macedonia, which are disbursed by the Treasury of the Ministry of Finances.

Angelovska expects the upgrade of Open Finance to increase the municipal transparency.

Center for Civil Communications published Friday the ranking list of institutions under the Index of Active Transparency, whereat 14 municipalities this year were at the top of the list of institutions in the category “very good” active transparency from a total of 21 institutions. In the category “very weak” active transparency, only municipalities, with the exception of one institution, occupy the last 37 places in the ranking. Out of a total of 81 municipalities, only 43 managed to improve their active transparency this year.

“Fiscal transparency is the best tool for domestic spending of public money. The upgrade of the Open Finance portal aims to give the public, CSOs, the expert and business community a more comprehensive database of fiscal data on government and municipal expenditures. It represents a basis for further economic analysis, strengthening the public debate with facts supported by fiscal data from an official source, as well as encouragement for public actors to more effectively and efficiently manage public finances,” Angelovska told Saturday’s news conference.

She said that the Open Finance portal that publishes all state budget transactions was launched in November 2019 and thus far has attracted over 250,000 visits by over 24,000 users. The public has access to information about the name of a budget user by which the payment is made, the type of the expenditure according to the economic classification, the assets received, the date of the executed payment, etc. These data are updated twice per month, and users are able to download it in an open format, she added.

Angelovska noted that the Public Financial Management Reform Programme 2018-2021 is being implemented in line with the action plan.

The Law on Budgets is in its final phase and will be submitted to Parliament by year’s end. Moreover, we have developed a comprehensive Tax System Reform Strategy that was discussed with the main stakeholders. During this period, an action plan is being prepared and together with the Strategy they will be submitted for adoption to the government, once the new government is formed, Angelovska said.

She added that the reforms in the public finance management system continue, through the establishment of a new efficient and Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) in the Ministry of Finance.

She said that last year, compared to 2018, according to the Index of Active Transparency, the Ministry of Finance has a growth of 9.1 percentage points and thus ranks among the top ten institutions in terms of transparency. This, she pointed out, is due to the commitment to accountability, simplification and making the information more accessible through the new tools that were introduced in late 2019 and early 2020.