Only students up to third grade to go back to school, says Health Minister Filipche

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – We’ve advised that only pupils in grades 1-3 attend in-person classes when the new school year starts. Classes should begin 10 minutes apart and students are to stay indoor during breaks, Health Minister Venko Filipche told Sitel TV on Tuesday evening.

He added that back-to-school protocols are based on coronavirus prevention principles, which include mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

“There have been a lot of requests and dilemmas, and we also monitor other countries’ moves, but we’ve decided to prioritize public health protection, as we’ve done so far. The start of the school year poses a risk for deterioration of the epidemiological situation, as it requires students spend a lot of time together indoor and see each other multiple times throughout the week,” Filipche said.

He stressed that the key recommendation regarding the new school year is that only pupils in grades 1-3 attend in-person classes, in order to decrease the amount of students physically present in schools. However, the Minister added, they are bound to meet before and after school, as well as during breaks.

“We advise that pupils stay indoor during breaks and classes start 10 minutes apart. We want to avoid the dark outcomes we witnessed in countries that fully reopened schools,” Filipche noted.

Data, he underlined, shows that the least number of new COVID-19 cases are registered in children under the age of nine and those who get infected recover easily.

“Therefore we implement strict measures that must be respected. This is the surest way to stop the virus from spreading,” the Health Minister concluded.