Only Hungarian authorities can say if Gruevski is likely to come back, according to Várhelyi

Skopje, 15 January 2020 (MIA) – Neither the European Union nor the Commission has any say in the matter of fugitive former PM Nikola Gruevski’s coming back to the country, according to new European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

“I don’t think the Commission,” Commissioner Várhelyi said, “has set this as a goal of North Macedonia’s judiciary reforms.”

The reforms, he added, aren’t aimed at former PM Nikola Gruevski’s coming back from an EU member country.

This is a matter pertaining to the state’s own capacity, Várhelyi said in response to a reporter’s question and highlighted that the EU and the Commission don’t have any say in it.

According to Várhelyi, who is from Hungary, the question should be posed to Hungarian authorities instead.

Asked whether North Macedonia could have “normal legal proceedings without any meddling by politicians,” the Enlargement Commissioner said that it certainly was the desired result. mr/