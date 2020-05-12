Online event to mark International Nurses Day

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – May 12 marks the International Nurses Day and the 200th birth anniversary of famed British nurse Florence Nightingale and the world needs to focus on unique role of nurses, to thank them for their selfless contribution in the fight against COVID-19 and to call for investment in nursing. We must not be unprepared again for a global pandemic, the Association of Nurses, Technicians, Midwives and Dental Nurses said on Tuesday.

This year’s theme of International Nurses Day 2020 is “Nursing The World to Health” and the nursing week is celebrated from May 6 to May 12. The theme honours the central role of the nurses in addressing a variety of health challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the celebration, an online event will be held today and the show dedicated to nursing will be premiered on the FB page of the Association www.zanas.mk.

The Association advocates for safe jobs, higher wages, accelerating the progress of universal health care and covering the population that does not have access to health services, building young leaders in their profession.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day 2020, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in Facebook posts expressed gratitude for engagement of the nurses especially during the coronavirus period.